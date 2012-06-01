2012

3 Days of Normal follows the story of straight-laced deputy Bill Morgan who is quite content literally living within the quaint boundaries of Washington, New Hampshire. Bill’s stable and rather uneventful life is thrown for a loop when he finds and arrests a woman, Nikki Gold, passed out in her car from inebriation. Unbeknownst to him, the woman happens to be a popular movie actress longing for some normalcy in her hectic life.