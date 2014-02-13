3 Days to Kill

A dangerous international spy is determined to give up his high stakes life to finally build a closer relationship with his estranged wife and daughter. But first, he must complete one last mission - even if it means juggling the two toughest assignments yet: hunting down the world's most ruthless terrorist and looking after his teenage daughter for the first time in ten years, while his wife is out of town.
|Kevin Costner
|Ethan Renner
|Amber Heard
|Vivi Delay
|Hailee Steinfeld
|Zoey Renner
|Connie Nielsen
|Christine Renner
|Tómas Lemarquis
|The Albino
|Richard Sammel
|The Wolf
