2014

3 Days to Kill

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 13th, 2014

Studio

Wonderland Sound and Vision

A dangerous international spy is determined to give up his high stakes life to finally build a closer relationship with his estranged wife and daughter. But first, he must complete one last mission - even if it means juggling the two toughest assignments yet: hunting down the world's most ruthless terrorist and looking after his teenage daughter for the first time in ten years, while his wife is out of town.

Cast

Kevin CostnerEthan Renner
Amber HeardVivi Delay
Hailee SteinfeldZoey Renner
Connie NielsenChristine Renner
Tómas LemarquisThe Albino
Richard SammelThe Wolf

