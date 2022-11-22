3 Doors of Horrors 2014

Not Available

3 horror shorts from Malaysia. Leroy Low's TURNOVER 夜篮•人静, This is a one-character, one-location horror. It's definitely not for those who like playing basketball alone in indoor basketball courts. Sidney Chan's DELETE 删除 is a homage to horror films of yore, like JU-ON, THE RING, ONE MISSED CALL, SHUTTLE etc. It's a "group of young women getting haunted by something deceptively mundane" story. STRANGE MECHANIC 车魂师. This one is sort of a Ghostbuster meets Sixth Sense, but with cars and mechanics.