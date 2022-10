Not Available

3 horror shorts from Malaysia I Miss You Two: School life is one of the most interesting moments in a lifetime. Some people, some things, will forever be carved in one’s memory. Floating Sun: The novelist, Fiona Lim, is writing a true story of a teenage girl who drowned in a river many years ago. Horror Mission: A local film crew is shooting a horror film in the suburb when the actress playing the ghost is suddenly possessed by a spirit.