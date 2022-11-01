3 Guttu Ondu Sullu Ondu Nija

Not Available

Mooru Guttu Ondu Sullu Ondu Nija film revolves around the incidents that happen in 24 hours time in a house. The elders in the house go to a piligrimage trip to Tirupati and the sons and daughters of the couple will have a field day. They bring in their friends and try to enjoy as much as possible. And then suddenly an unknown person enters the house to create panic and confusion.Ramesh acts as a villager from Mandya and Komal plays the role of the elder son in the house. The confrontation between Ramesh and Komal is the highlight of this comedy caper.