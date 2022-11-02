3 Guys, 1 Girl, 2 Weddings

Not Available

Romance meets farce against the backdrop of a quiet campaign to legalize gay marriage. Laurent loves his roommate Dan, who's straight and a playboy. Laurent can't bring himself to tell Dan, but is content to share a flat and to party with him. Then Camille comes along, Dan falls hard, and Laurent is beside himself: he tries to sabotage the relationship, but each effort backfires. After Dan moves in with Camille, Laurent enlists the help of Sam, his new lesbian flatmate, and Nick, a long-time gay friend. As the lovers head toward marriage, Laurent becomes more desperate. His efforts may be having an effect, if not on Dan, then on Camille. Which love will triumph?