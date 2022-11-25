Not Available

In Turkey, once every year, about 1.5 million young people take the infamous Student Selection Exam hoping to have the right to a university education. “3 HOURS” focuses on the personal dimension of this “life-and-death matter” by following the lives of 6 high school seniors for a year, observing and witnessing their experiences before, during and after this exam. The thoughts, emotions and experiences of the candidates and those around them are not sifted through any kind of scientific procedure and are represented as directly as possible, as the filmmakers are the observers,ing witnesses, guestsintruders, and guests inof the lives of these young women and men.