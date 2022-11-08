Not Available

3 Kanya

  • Thriller

The story of the film revolves around the lives of three women– Aparna, Damini and Nancy. Aparna is a journalist. She suspects that her husband is having an affair with Damini, an IPS officer. Aparna's husband is kidnapped. Aparna goes to meet Damini and a relationship between Aparna and Damini begins. Nancy is a call-girl who is raped. She lodges a complaint to the local council but it goes in vain. She then approaches a news channel where Aparna is a journalist, Aparna helps her to get justice.

