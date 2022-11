Not Available

A love story between 3 people who are named as Luc, Laurence, and Liz (the 3 L's). Luc is a young Chinese guy working in a foreign company in Beijing, who is secretly in love with his foreign boss Laurence. But later he finds that Laurence is very close to a girl Liz. Just when he decides to move on suddenly things change. Where is love going to lead these three people? The movie tells you in three chapters from each of three people’s angles to unveil the truth beneath love.