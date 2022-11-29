3 Minute Heroes

Not Available

"Hello. I'm Billy and I'm going to enjoy myself first." Saturday. Out on the streets, young people looking for fun. Billy, living for Two-Tone music. Adrian, only limping when he walks. Lectric, dressed to kill. Debbo, bored with stereotypes. Rhoda, bored with Elvis. Elvis, playing games. They move around the city in the day, making life happen wherever they are. They come together at nights to listen to their music. For as long as the song lasts, they're heroes. Three minute heroes.