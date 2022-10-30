3 Mo Tenors

Not Available

Thomas Young, Roderick Dixon, and Victor Trent Cook do not have the level of name recognition enjoyed by the other three tenors, José Carreras, Placido Domingo, and Luciano Pavarotti, but in this concert, taped for a Great Performances telecast, they show spectacular depth and a variety of talents. They begin with opera, sharing solos in "La donna e mobile," and other operatic material is included--notably "Nessun dorma," which is one of Pavarotti's signature tunes, and "Ah! mes amis" from La Fille du Regiment, with its formidable series of high Cs. But a livelier agenda is established with "Let the Good Times Roll," and the program expands to include pop, blues, Broadway, spirituals, and even a touch of patriotism in "America the Beautiful." Cook has the biggest show-stopper: Cab Calloway's "Minnie the Moocher." --Joe McLellan