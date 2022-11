Not Available

Three different kinds of love stories in one picture all of them top-billed by Sharon Cuneta. One is "I LOVE YOU MOOMOO" where she played the young bride who died while on her honeymoon. In the second "SILID" she was an interior decorator who decided to unravel the mystery of the forbidden room. While in the third episode "KARUGTONG NG KAHAPON" she was the wife torn between the abusive husband whom she loved and the former boyfriend who still cared for her.