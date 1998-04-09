1998

3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 9th, 1998

Studio

Leeds/Ben-Ami Productions

Three young boys, Rocky, Colt and Tum Tum together with their neighbor girl, computer whiz Amanda are visiting Mega Mountain amusement park when it is invaded by an army of ninjas led by evil Medusa, who wants to take over the park and hold the owners for ransom. Kids and retired TV star Dave Dragon, who made his farewell appearance at the park at the time the ninjas appeared, have to break Medusa's vicious plans.

Cast

Mathew BotuchisSamuel Douglas Jr. "Rocky"
Terry Gene BolleaDave Dragon
Loni AndersonMedusa
Jim VarneyLothar Zogg
Michael O'Laskey IIColt
James Paul Roeske IITumTum

