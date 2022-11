Not Available

4 friends that Glenn, Pipin, jadoel and Rivet. They are fairly well-known boy band, which often appear in the cafes. Until one night, on the way to a cafe, Pipin, jadoel and Rivet suffered the unfortunate fate as a tragic accident that killed them. After the death, they were still hanging around like any other human. Pipin still pursuing his love for a beautiful lecturer, while jadoel and Rivet are still looking for their love.