Faiz has a pregnant wife. He lives with his father-in-law and his brother-in-law Nazrul in a village. Faiz has no permanent job. Then he made his source of income by stealing the property of the villagers. It was a scandal and a disgrace to the family. His father-in-law always advised him to change. Even so, Faiz is still in a bad mood without any intention to change. As a result, Faiz escaped to the city. In the city he is caught up in many other dirty works. He enjoyed making the mistake while living in a city where no one could monitor his actions. But one day everything changed. It was all because almost every night he had nightmares that his death day was approaching. Faiz became uncertain and eventually decided to repent and study religion.