2014

3 Scream Queens

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 24th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

Alexis, Sylvia and Ellen are a trio of legendary scream queens. After the head of a motion picture studio invites them out to a very special screening in exchange for the possibility of a lead role in an upcoming horror film, the three women slowly become suspicious... not only of their circumstances, but also each other. They begin to realize that the horrific footage they are watching might be real and that they might be trapped in the deserted studio with a bonafide killer.

Cast

Linnea QuigleyAlexis
Michelle BauerSylvia
Brinke StevensEllen
Kyle MorrisBosley
Orel De La MotaChad
Brandon T. CollinsBiff

