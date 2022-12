Not Available

In homage to a somehow political reptile, Misho Antadze's "3 Songs for Saturn" is a portrait of an alligator captured in 1946 and later moved between the zoos of Berlin and Moscow. Told through an assemblage of archival representations of crocodilians throughout film history and a soothing Attenborough-like voiceover, this creative documentary paints a humorous picture of symbolic commodities and the cruelty of a non-human reality.