The 24hours of Le Mans is a mythical race. Since its origin, it has fascinated drivers from across the world and not necessary from the Endurance world. In 2014 Eurosport followed 3 characters during their preparation for Le Mans: Fabien Barthez, former football player and winner of the World Cup in 1998 with the France team; Patrick Dempsey, the successful Hollywood actor, famous for his doctor Shepherd role in Grey’s Anatomy, and the former Formula one champion Mark Webber.