Brian Hooks plays a character who is just released from jail. And the state adopts a "3 strikes" rule for felons that involves serious penalties. Hooks has 2 strikes, and wants to change his life for the better. When a friend picks him up, they are pulled over, and his friend shoots at police officers, and Hooks escapes. Now Hooks, a wanted man, must clear his name of having nothing to do with the shooting.

Cast

N'Bushe WrightJuanita Johnson
Faizon LoveTone
E-40Mike (as E40)
Starletta DuPoisMoms Douglas
George WallacePops Douglas
David Alan GrierDetective Jenkins

