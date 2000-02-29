Brian Hooks plays a character who is just released from jail. And the state adopts a "3 strikes" rule for felons that involves serious penalties. Hooks has 2 strikes, and wants to change his life for the better. When a friend picks him up, they are pulled over, and his friend shoots at police officers, and Hooks escapes. Now Hooks, a wanted man, must clear his name of having nothing to do with the shooting.
|N'Bushe Wright
|Juanita Johnson
|Faizon Love
|Tone
|E-40
|Mike (as E40)
|Starletta DuPois
|Moms Douglas
|George Wallace
|Pops Douglas
|David Alan Grier
|Detective Jenkins
