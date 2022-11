Not Available

Reanna has issues with men when it comes to love and relationships. Her principles are simply; that love only brings sorrow and that all men are useless. This perception leads Reanna to date guys for not more than 3 dates, then she leaves them for good and cuts all forms of contact. Her fun manages to keep her occupied for awhile, that is until she meets Mikhail, a guy that might just prove Reanna's 'men theory' wrong.