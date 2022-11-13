3 Τρελοί για Δέσιμο

Not Available

Spiros is working to the laundry of the captain Nikola but wants to be an actor, gi` self whenever it goes to shop dressed in a military school and go to photo GEL in order to have as much as possible photos in the file. One day will wear the uniform of captain Virgin, who has just returned from Italy, in which he will find forgotten photographs of actress Laura Fiorentina. The captain Panag will give an interview to Spiro and naval tell stories. Meanwhile a scandal would erupt in Italy. All this will create upheaval in the Captain's house and the wife Evanthia will leave him with the suspicion that the has cheated.