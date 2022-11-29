Not Available

The French call it Ménage à trois…we just call it fun! The very best of TitanMen 3-ways picked from the vaults by Bruce Cam himself! Six classic scenes featuring some of the best sucking, fucking, rimming and spit-roasting we’ve ever filmed. Featuring TitanMen exclusive stars Francois Sagat, Alex Baresi, Tober Brandt, Damien Crosse, Michael Vincenzo, Victor Racek and David Anthony. Over 2 hours of the biggest and baddest 3-ways in TitanMen history! A true collector's item for the connoisseur of masculine, muscular men sharing with their buddies.