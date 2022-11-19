Not Available

Jerry is a hapless loser with no end to a string of bad luck. First, he walks in on his girlfriend having sex with the cable guy. Then he loses his job after his biased boss, Mr. Hall, fires him for no clear reason. But opportunity knocks when a beautiful young woman appears and offers Jerry three wishes in exchange for his soul. Jerry takes advantage of that, only to get more than he bargained for. His only chance of redemption is realizing, before it's too late, that the girl who lives down the hall from him is his key to salvation