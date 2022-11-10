1977

3 Women

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 1977

Studio

Lions Gate Films

Pinky is an awkward young teen who starts work at a spa in the CA. Desert. She becomes overly attached to fellow spa attendant, Millie when she becomes Millie's roommate. Mille is a lonely outcast who desperately tries to win attention with constant upbeat chatter. They hang out at a bar owned by a strange pregnant artist and her has-been cowboy husband. After each of 2 emotional crises, the three woman steal and trade each other's personalities until they settle into a new family unit that seems to give each woman what she was searching for.

Cast

Sissy SpacekPinky Rose
Janice RuleWillie Hart
Robert FortierEdgar Hart
Ruth NelsonMrs. Rose
John CromwellMr. Rose
Sierra PecheurMs. Bunweill

