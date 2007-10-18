2007

30 Days of Night

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2007

Studio

HorrorFlix

This is the story of an isolated Alaskan town that is plunged into darkness for a month each year when the sun sinks below the horizon. As the last rays of light fade, the town is attacked by a bloodthirsty gang of vampires bent on an uninterrupted orgy of destruction. Only the small town's husband-and-wife Sheriff team stand between the survivors and certain destruction.

Cast

Josh HartnettEben Oleson
Melissa GeorgeStella Oleson
Ben FosterThe Stranger
Danny HustonMarlow
Mark Boone JuniorBeau Brower
Craig HallWilson Bulosan

Images

