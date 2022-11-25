30 Jahre, aber den Sinn des Lebens habe ich immer noch nicht rausgefunden

Not Available

On his 24th birthday, the private documentary filmmaker Jan Peters snapped his Super 8 camera and captured his still young life for a brief moment. Three minutes in which he looks into the camera and reports on his split between aspiring filmmaker and self-doubt. Then, abruptly - cut - because the film roll of the camera does not allow a longer shot. It is the beginning of an autobiographical experiment that, in its elliptical narrative form, creates its own condensate of life. 29 more birthday films follow: self-monologues in the bathtub, wild dance performances and discussions about the development of the technical film apparatus. Meanwhile, film professor at the Kassel Art College, Peters tells episodic stories of his childhood, love, 'having arrived' as a father and a birthday invitation to Jean-Luc Godard.