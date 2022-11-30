Not Available

Just before his 30th birthday, Tzafrir, a released IDF officer, finds a note that he wrote when he was a teenager, with a list of dreams he had for his 30-year-old self. When Tzafrir realizes that he hasn’t fulfilled any of them, he decides to fulfill the only dream he could still reasonably achieve in time - travelling across Israel on an electric toy car. The film showcases the different people of Israel, the Haredim, Arab-Israelis, Hippie communities, Fishermen, Garbagemen and many more. Through Tzafrir’s meetings with the many different people during his journey, you get an authentic portrait of the Israeli society.

