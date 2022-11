Not Available

Michael (Brad Armstrong) is a past-his-prime tennis pro that begrudging takes a job at a very exclusive tennis club. He soon learns that the clientele is a VERY friendly bunch. After an encounter with one of the sexy female members, he quickly gets a reputation for being a bit of a playboy. Before he knows it, all the women at the club are clamoring for one of his "Private Lessons"... So grab your "racquet" and your "furry balls" and get ready for a whole lot of fun.