Samy is in prison! to get out, he needs to pay 300,000 dhs of security. His friends, Hicham, Zouhair, Sarah and Amal, will do anything to help him. Thanks to his lawyer, Nissrine, whom he has always known and with whom he is secretly in love, Samy can get away with it but on condition of paying the fine, of course he does not have it.