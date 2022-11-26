30% – Women and Politics in Sierra Leone

Not Available

The story of the ten-year battle to achieve fair representation for women in the governance of Sierra Leone is passionately revealed to us by three women from diverse backgrounds. Bernadette Lahai, Salamatu Kamara and Barbara Bangura share their stories of the impediments women face within the world of politics in Sierra Leone. Em Cooper’s exquisite oil painted animation combined with live-action video transforms issues of gender and politics into a compelling and thought-provoking viewing experience.