“30 Years of Nordisk Film” celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of Nordisk Film, featuring clips of the company’s major films from its first three decades. The first part consists of reportage films depicting important historical events such as the inauguration of King Frederik VIII in 1906 and Ellehammer’s first flight that same year. The rest of the film is a cavalcade of the greatest moments in Danish silent film history featuring the biggest stars of the time. (stumfilm.dk)