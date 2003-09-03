2003

30 YEARS TO LIFE

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 3rd, 2003

Studio

Oasis Entertainment Inc.

First of all, the title does not refer to someone sentenced to jail. It is a movie about 6 lifetime friends who are all hitting the big `3-0' together during the same year. Each one looks inside themselves to see where has my life gone and what am I going to do with my future. Actually, what I saw was a black Seinfeld comedy. Tracy Morgan, who is one of the main characters, is a struggling comedian just like Jerry Seinfeld. He gives his opinion of what women want in a man in one of his comedy routines. Melissa De Sousa is looking for a man before time runs out. She is just like Elaine in Seinfeld. I don't remember the big problem with turning thirty, however, all the characters in this movie can show you what they are, such as not having fame, riches, a husband, a thin body, and staying young. Their life stories are probably repeated many times around the world.

Cast

Melissa De Sousa
Tracy Morgan
Erika Alexander

View Full Cast >

Images