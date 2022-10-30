300 Killers

Not Available

Violent crime has risen five hundred percent. One in ten people are hooked on heroin. One in five people will be assaulted or murdered, and over twenty five percent of the police force is dead or missing. For police chief Ernie Lomax (Johnny Andrews), one thing is dreadfully clear. . . There's a new pusher in town Someone so vicious, so savagely depraved, that bringing him down could launch the biggest bloodbath yet. When detective Frank McGuffin (Anthony Tomei) disappears undercover, his girlfriend, Vicki Stanton (Tierra Peterson) teams up with chief Lomax on a suicide mission to end these brutal crimes.