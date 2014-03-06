Based on Frank Miller's latest graphic novel Xerxes and told in the breathtaking visual style of the blockbuster "300," this new chapter of the epic saga takes the action to a fresh battlefield--on the sea--as Greek general Themistokles attempts to unite all of Greece by leading the charge that will change the course of the war. "300: Rise of an Empire" pits Themistokles against the massive invading Persian forces led by mortal-turned-god Xerxes and Artemesia, the vengeful commander of the Persian navy.
|Sullivan Stapleton
|Themistocles
|Eva Green
|Artemisia
|Lena Headey
|Queen Gorgo
|Callan Mulvey
|Scylias
|David Wenham
|Dillios
|Rodrigo Santoro
|Xerxes
