Last Christmas

Universal Pictures

Kate (Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart … and you gotta have faith.

Emilia ClarkeKate
Henry GoldingTom
Emma ThompsonPetra
Michelle YeohSanta
Patti LuPoneJoyce
Rob DelaneyTheatre Director

