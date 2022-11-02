Not Available

3055 Jean Leon

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ceferino Carrión left Spain as a stowaway on a freighter. When he arrived in Los Angeles was called Jean Leon, a man who constantly transformed himself. Who was it? Was a taxi driver or waiter was trusted by Frank Sinatra? Owner of the Legendary restaurant La Scala in Beverly Hills or who gave dinner Marilyn Monroe on her last day? His life was itself the world of fiction, and here we have Paul Newman's, Dennis Hopper, Angie Dickinson, Robert Wagner, among others ..

Cast

Eric Braeden
Angie Dickinson

