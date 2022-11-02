3055 Jean Leon

Not Available

Ceferino Carrión left Spain as a stowaway on a freighter. When he arrived in Los Angeles was called Jean Leon, a man who constantly transformed himself. Who was it? Was a taxi driver or waiter was trusted by Frank Sinatra? Owner of the Legendary restaurant La Scala in Beverly Hills or who gave dinner Marilyn Monroe on her last day? His life was itself the world of fiction, and here we have Paul Newman's, Dennis Hopper, Angie Dickinson, Robert Wagner, among others ..