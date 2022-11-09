Halloween Kills

Not Available

Universal Pictures

Written by David Gordon Green & Danny McBride & Scott Teems, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the film will be directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann are executive producers. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

Jamie Lee CurtisLaurie Strode
Judy GreerKaren Nelson
Anthony Michael HallTommy Doyle
Will PattonFrank Hawkins
Andi MatichakAllyson Nelson
Kyle RichardsLindsey Wallace

