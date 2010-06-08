2010

306 is a film that makes the viewer question: Is the closest person in your life normal? A family member, friend, or a lover? What is the norm that we are suppose to follow in life? What is perceived as normal on the outside is usually just a daily costume, which we as people like to dance around in to assimilate into society. The question is: Who is Eric Hays? Or more specifically: What is Eric Hays hiding? 306 gives the viewer a chance to see a secret that no one else gets to see.