Not Available

Some of rock's greatest musicians -- including Ron Wood, Kenny Jones, John Mayall, Carl Wilson and Mick Fleetwood -- jam with Bo Diddley at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheater in California. This tribute to the legendary guitarist includes backstage interviews and rehearsal footage as well as recordings from the 1985 concert. Songs include "I'm a Man," "Bo Diddley Put the Rock in Rock 'n' Roll," "Who Do You Love?" and more.