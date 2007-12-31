2007

31 Minutos, la Película

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

31 Minutos (Spanish for 31 minutes) is a Chilean television show which takes the form of a mock news broadcast, and is fronted by puppets who present various items. The programme was devised by Álvaro Díaz and Pedro Peirano and is produced by their own company, APLAPLAC. It was first aired in March 2003 on the TVN channel in Chile.

Cast

Rodrigo SalinasJuanín Juan Harry (voice)
Daniel CastroPolicarpo Avendaño / Mico el Micrófono (voice)
Pedro PeiranoTulio Triviño Tufillo (voice)

