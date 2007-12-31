31 Minutos, la Película

31 Minutos (Spanish for 31 minutes) is a Chilean television show which takes the form of a mock news broadcast, and is fronted by puppets who present various items. The programme was devised by Álvaro Díaz and Pedro Peirano and is produced by their own company, APLAPLAC. It was first aired in March 2003 on the TVN channel in Chile.
|Rodrigo Salinas
|Juanín Juan Harry (voice)
|Daniel Castro
|Policarpo Avendaño / Mico el Micrófono (voice)
|Pedro Peirano
|Tulio Triviño Tufillo (voice)
