When 6 lovers are parted because of an evil conspiracy and revenge in the era of 1419, they cross paths once again in 2019. However, in the present life the 3 boys fall in love with the wrong women and are about to marry their sisters-in-law. As destiny would have it history repeats itself when the 3 couples land up in Sitamgarh once again, where it all began. Will they remember their past lives in time for marriage or will they be stuck with the wrong lovers forever? Housefull 4 is coming to confuse you, put you on a laughing riot and take you through the grandeur of 1419 with a spark of 2019. Come & witness this Epic Reincarnation Comedy.