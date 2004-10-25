311 Day: Live in New Orleans

2004

311 has had a history of celebrating their namesake on the 11th of the third month (March) each even-numbered year, almost always after having released an album the previous summer. The celebration consisted of a live concert, a tradition over recent years has developed for the band to out-perform themselves in regard to the previous '311 Day'. The result is a 64-song set list featuring album tracks and a large collection of b-sides recorded at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans on March 11, 2004.