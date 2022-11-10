Not Available

Teenage slacker, Tim Edge (HARRY JARVIS) gets more than he bargained for when he convinces his two best friends (ELLA-RAE SMITH and ALHAJI FOFANA) to skip a school trip. After stumbling into the laboratory of mad scientist “Lena Eidelhorn” (SIOBHAN REDMOND) they learn of The Vitalitron, Lena’s latest invention which predicts the time of death of any living creature. An unwitting subject in Lena’s experiment, Tim discovers he only has two hours left to live. Without time on his side, Tim and his mates create a bucket list that will cram a lifetime into the next two hours.