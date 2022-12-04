Not Available

An 11-year-old boy Yi lives with his mother in a static world where time perpetually stops at 3:14 p.m. They move frequently to escape from the bad guys. Yi has a crush on a static girl in his temporary residence and often visits her after his mother falls asleep. He wishes time starts moving again so the girl will play with him. As his mother finds out about his secret, they got into a big quarrel. All of a sudden, Dr. Cheng and his gang find them through the noise. During the standoff, Yi realizes he stopped time when the world was about to be destroyed. Dr. Cheng attempts to kill Yi to keep time static. Yi’s mother sacrifices herself to save him. Yi faces a conundrum. Shall he live alone in this static world, or shall he activate time and embark on an unknown journey?