Not Available

On 31st October 1984, Prime Minister of India gets assassinated by her Sikh Security Guards. Politicians use this incident to spark public hatred towards the Sikhs labeling them as traitors. Devender Singh and his family are stuck in their house as their city plummets. In 24 hours of uncertain oscillations, helplessness and with their relatives dying and neighbors turning hostile, Devender's family seek help from their Hindu friends who live across town. As Pal, Tilak, and Yogesh travel to save Devender's family, they come face-to-face with the destruction of humanity. They witness the carnage and the moral corruption that makes men turn into savages. In their attempt at ferrying Devender's family to safety, Pal, Tilak, and Yogesh must face their own demons first.