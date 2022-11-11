Not Available

The Midnight Sky

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

Cast

George ClooneyAugustine
Felicity JonesSully
Kyle ChandlerMitchell
David OyelowoAdewole
Tiffany Boone
Caoilinn Springall

