2015

The Puppet Syndrome

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 22nd, 2015

Studio

Studio Third Rome

Since early childhood Peter has been obsessed with the world of puppets, but his greater obsession is with a real girl, Lisa. He crafts his perfect woman out of her. But Lisa isn't a docile marionette. She's a living human being and she rebels against her creator. Based on the critically-acclaimed, brilliant and poignant novel by one of the best contemporary Russian writers, Dina Rubina, "Petrushka Syndrome" is a multidimensional metaphor, where a sense of duality pervades everything. People and dolls, life and art, the Creator and the creation depend on one another. And where does one draw the line between them?

Cast

Evgeny MironovPyotr
Chulpan KhamatovaLiza
Merab NinidzeBoris
Vladimir SeleznyovRomka
Alexandr KuznetsovPetya in his youth

View Full Cast >

Images