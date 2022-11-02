Not Available

322

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Hraných Filmov Bratislava

A story of a man threatened by a fatal illness evaluating his life (the number 322 in the film title stands for the diagnosis of one kind of cancer). He understands his illness as a form of punishment for his cruel deeds in the 1950s. In the face of reality and his efforts to cleanse himself he hits a barrier of indifference, lack of interest, and individual and collective selfishness. He has to find his own reconciliation with his illness and his past and present life.

Cast

Václav LohniskýJosef Lauko
Lucyna WinnickaMarta
Josef AbrhámPeter
Miroslav MachácekDoktor
Mikulás LadizinskýDriver
František ZvaríkWaiter

