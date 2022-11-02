A story of a man threatened by a fatal illness evaluating his life (the number 322 in the film title stands for the diagnosis of one kind of cancer). He understands his illness as a form of punishment for his cruel deeds in the 1950s. In the face of reality and his efforts to cleanse himself he hits a barrier of indifference, lack of interest, and individual and collective selfishness. He has to find his own reconciliation with his illness and his past and present life.
|Václav Lohniský
|Josef Lauko
|Lucyna Winnicka
|Marta
|Josef Abrhám
|Peter
|Miroslav Machácek
|Doktor
|Mikulás Ladizinský
|Driver
|František Zvarík
|Waiter
