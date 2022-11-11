Not Available

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Escape Artists

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

Cast

Viola DavisMa Rainey
Chadwick BosemanLevee
Colman DomingoCutler
Glynn TurmanToledo
Taylour PaigeDussie Mae
Jonny CoyneSturdyvant

View Full Cast >

Images