Following up their success on the record-breaking No Manches Frida 2, Omar Chaparro and Martha Higareda, pair up again for the big screen with the hilarious romantic comedy [email protected] CAEN. Adán (Omar Chaparro) is a charming seducer who believes he knows how to make any woman swoon. He prepares to teach his friends the art of conquering women, using his array of bullet-proof rules of seduction. Mia (Martha Higareda) is an ambitious producer that dreams of having her own TV show on women empowerment called "Todos Caen," a strategic guide to dating that teaches you just how to hook a man- and have him eating from the palm of your hand in no time. Mia and Adán cross paths at a bar one fateful night, and from there the game is on in an all-out battle of the sexes. But as they test their finely honed seduction strategies on one another, both find that sometimes the more you play hard to get, the harder you may end up falling. Todos Caen also stars Miriam Higareda, Claudia Alvarez, Consuelo Duval, Anabel Ferreira, Edgar Vivar, Mauricio Barrientos, and Santiago Michel.